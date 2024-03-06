Rick Ross Defends Filming Tyreek Hill's Burning House, 'I Wasn't Picking On You'

Play video content Instagram / @richforever

Rick Ross says he had no ill intent when he documented Tyreek Hill's house fire earlier this year ... claiming he was actually a good guy in the situation.

Cheetah unloaded on the rapper this week ... saying it was pretty messed up of him to post footage of the emergency for his 19.4 million followers to see.

Rozay got wind of Hill's gripe ... and he thinks it's all a misunderstanding.

"Tyreek Hill, I wasn't picking on you homie," Ross said on Instagram. "I wasn't picking on you at all."

RR pointed out he did not share any footage of Hill's loved ones at the scene ... and news coverage of the incident was already underway by the time he started recording -- so what's it matter if he makes his own content??

"And, let's not act like I'm the one that premiered the fire to the world," he said. "It was five helicopters circling over your crib and my crib. We stay across the street from each other."

"I didn't post you and your girl outside, I didn't post mom, none of that. But the s*** was everywhere, homie."

On a side note, Rozay also knocked the fire department ... saying he thought they did a bad job at attacking the flames on Jan. 3.

As for his conversation with a fireman that Hill mentioned, RR also had a defense for that ... claiming he was only interacting with the responder to see if he could help Hill's mom take a seat.