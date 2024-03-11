Kate Middleton's Photoshop Disaster, Jimmy Kimmel Trades Insults with Donald Trump | The TMZ Podcast

On this episode of The TMZ podcast ...



The 96th Academy Awards went down on Sunday night and there were many memorable moments! One of those moments was when host Jimmy Kimmel traded insults with former President Donald Trump, reading one of his Truth Social posts to the audience!

Sadly, Greta Gerwig's "Barbie" lost out on all their possible awards except for one -- Billie Eilish and Finneas' "What Was I Made For?" took home Best Original Song!

Barbie's own Ryan Gosling brought the house down when he belted out and fully committed to performing "I'm Just Ken" with the help of Slash, who came out for a surprise appearance.

Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, admitted to editing a Mother's Day photo of her with her kids after the internet quickly spotted some confusing mistakes. Some people were accusing the photo of being AI-generated, but we think it looks more like a Photoshop fail.

Plus, 'Harry Potter' star Miriam Margoyles thinks adult fans of the franchise need to "grow up".