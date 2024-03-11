Kate Middleton's Photoshop Disaster, Jimmy Kimmel Trades Insults with Donald Trump | The TMZ Podcast
3/11/2024 9:54 AM PT
On this episode of The TMZ podcast ...
The 96th Academy Awards went down on Sunday night and there were many memorable moments! One of those moments was when host Jimmy Kimmel traded insults with former President Donald Trump, reading one of his Truth Social posts to the audience!
Sadly, Greta Gerwig's "Barbie" lost out on all their possible awards except for one -- Billie Eilish and Finneas' "What Was I Made For?" took home Best Original Song!
Barbie's own Ryan Gosling brought the house down when he belted out and fully committed to performing "I'm Just Ken" with the help of Slash, who came out for a surprise appearance.
John Cena surprised everyone when he went nude during the presentation of Best Costume Design ... but we eventually learned he was actually covered up the whole time.
Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, admitted to editing a Mother's Day photo of her with her kids after the internet quickly spotted some confusing mistakes. Some people were accusing the photo of being AI-generated, but we think it looks more like a Photoshop fail.
Ariana Grande is urging fans to back off from attacking her ex-husband Dalton Gomez following her new cryptic song lyrics for "Eternal Sunshine."
Plus, 'Harry Potter' star Miriam Margoyles thinks adult fans of the franchise need to "grow up".
Hosts: Charlie Cotton & Roger Corral