Antonio Brown Begins Selling 'CTE' T-Shirts

Antonio Brown is hoping to get business boomin' on a whole new field these days ... he's hawkin' T-shirts now -- that feature the letters "CTE" all over them.

Of course, fans have weaponized the medical term against Brown throughout the last few years ... accusing the former NFL star of having the trauma-induced brain disorder anytime his behavior goes against traditional societal norms.

Lately, however, Brown has embraced the barb ... and used it in hashtags on his social media posts.

And, now, it's clear he's trying to make some coin off it too.

Brown revealed on his X page on Tuesday that he's selling "CTESPN" shirts ... for $40 a pop.

The tees are black with red lettering ... and they feature an image of him shirtless from when he quit on the Buccaneers during the middle of a game against the Jets in 2022.

The shirts also have a pic of Brown when he was on the Steelers -- as well as a screen grab of one of his 2023 tweets that referenced his version of "CTE" ... "Catch The Energy."

"Pre order now," Brown wrote on X with an emoji of a purple devil. "#CTESPN."