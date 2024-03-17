Sonequa Martin-Green Grateful Travis Kelce Produced Film

Play video content TMZSports.com

Not only is Travis Kelce a great NFL player, he's also got a huge future as a film producer ... so says actress Sonequa Martin-Green, who tells TMZ Sports he has all the tools it takes to make it in Hollywood!!

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end is an EP for the new flick, "My Dead Friend Zoe" ... and Martin-Green played the lead role of Merit.

The movie is a dark comedy that follows a U.S. Army veteran who struggles with her family due to the spiritual presence of her dead Army friend, Zoe.

The project has solid ratings ... including a 9.2 out of 10 on IMDb.

SMG said Kelce's passion for supporting the military is why he wanted to join the production team ... and that kind of mindset is what's needed in the movie business.

"He wanted to support veterans," SMG said. "That's what I heard -- he wanted to support veterans and someone pointed him to our film."

"It's all about the 'why' and I feel like if anybody has the right 'why,' they'll succeed."

Martin-Green -- famous for her role as Sasha in "The Walking Dead" -- hopes to meet Kelce one day ... to tell him how grateful she is for what he did.

BTW, Kelce is also working on a future project called "King Pleasure," a documentary on Jean-Michel Basquiat, alongside Ray Maiello and Mike Field. Filming for that begins this summer.