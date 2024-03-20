Draymond Green 'Upset' LeBron & JJ Redick Start Podcast, What About Me?!

Play video content The Draymond Green Show

LeBron James and JJ Redick started a basketball podcast together ... and Draymond Green doesn't like it!!!

He's joking, of course (probably 😅).

"I must say I'm a little upset LeBron is like going on a podcast and still hasn't been on the Draymond Green Show," the 34-year-old said, "but when it's your own thing you kinda can't say anything."

The Golden State Warriors star has obviously heard about King James' new pod with Redick, titled "Mind The Game," which will focus on the X's and O's of basketball ... and he ain't happy!

Green -- who is good friends with LBJ -- has his own show, "The Draymond Green Show," on IHeartPodcast and The Volume ... and he's none too pleased that James hasn't appeared on his show, which launched in 2021.

But, Draymond's willing to overlook it for the time being.

"I'll live with it for now. Pick the bone with him that I gotta pick with him later!"

Perhaps until April 9 when the Warriors go to the Crypto for a tilt with the Lakers, their final meeting of the season.

All jokes aside, Green is excited to watch the show!

"I love a great basketball conversation and you don't get to have those often with many people and you definitely don't get to watch them often," Green said.

In their debut episode, James and Redick debated the qualities of a great basketball player, and a bunch more. The ep generated over 1.3 million views, and counting.