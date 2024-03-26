Vince Young Knocked Out In Wild Bar Fight ... Video Shows

Play video content

Vince Young was involved in a wild bar fight last month -- one that ended after he was socked in the face and seemingly knocked unconscious.

The fracas -- which went down inside Tokyo Joe's Shot Bar in Houston, Texas at around 9 PM on Feb. 4 -- was all captured on video, obtained by TMZ Sports.

In the footage, you can see Young -- wearing a white hat, black shirt and shorts -- and another man begin arguing with fellow bargoers ... when, suddenly, things turn physical.

Unclear what was said -- but the former Heisman Trophy runner-up can be seen pushing several men after exchanging words. Then, things get violent.

The footage shows one man appearing to slam his drink in another man's face. Seconds later, the same man can be seen throwing an elbow that connects flush.

The brawl then spills over to the other side of the bar -- where more punches are thrown. Just when it looks like things are beginning to calm down ... Young gets blasted with a huge haymaker that sends him crashing to the floor.

The ex-NFL star stayed on the ground for a few moments -- although he did eventually get up.

The Houston Police Department tells us officers were called out to the scene by the bar's owner, who claimed he was the one who was hit by the drink and the elbow. Cops say the man told them the tiff all started over a conversation about race -- and turned physical once he asked the patrons to leave.

We're told, however, the man ultimately didn't want to press charges ... and no arrests were made.