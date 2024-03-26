Where Is Diddy? Shocking New Details About Raids | The TMZ Podcast
The TMZ Podcast: New Details About Diddy's Home Raids & Baltimore's Key Bridge Collapses
3/26/2024 9:10 AM PT
On this episode of The TMZ podcast ...
Diddy's homes in Los Angeles and Miami were raided by Homeland Security following several allegations in recent months, including human trafficking. And, he was spotted pacing around Miami Airport as everything went down.
Baltimore's Francis Scott Key Bridge completely collapsed with reportedly 8 people on the structure after a cargo ship collided with it, and it was all caught on video.
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce packed on the PDA while going for a swim out in the Bahamas last week.
Plus, the infamous door that Kate Winslet's character laid on at the end of 'Titanic' recently sold as the priciest item at a film memorabilia auction.
Hosts: Charlie Cotton & Deven Rall