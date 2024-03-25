Rebel Wilson Reveals Name of Actor Who Threatened to Block Her Memoir | The TMZ Podcast
The TMZ Podcast: Rebel Wilson Reveals 'A**hole' Actor Who Threatened to Block Memoir & Taylor and Travis's Lunch Date in Malibu!
3/25/2024 11:24 AM PT
On this episode of The TMZ podcast ...
Rebel Wilson took to social media and teased who the "a**hole" celebrity was who threatened to block her new memoir, who is now denying those claims.
Kate Middleton's uncle is apologizing for slamming Meghan Markle amid Kate's cancer diagnosis.
Bianca Censori appeared to unusually cover up from head to toe while out to dinner with Kanye West and his daughter North.
Plus, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were finally spotted in Los Angeles together out on a lunch date at Nobu Malibu.
Hosts: Charlie Cotton & Wyld Young