Trump Defends Kate Middleton, Suggests Deporting Prince Harry | The TMZ Podcast
3/20/2024 2:00 PM PT
On this episode of The TMZ podcast ...
Former President Donald Trump is coming to the defense of Kate Middleton over the drama that's ensued following her Mother's Day Photoshop scandal.
However, the former Prez is once again hinting that he may deport Prince Harry if he's re-elected after the Duke of Sussex admitted to using drugs in his tell-all.
Speaking of the Princess of Wales ... TMZ spoke to professional Kate Middleton look-alike Heidi Agan, who says that the woman in the new footage in Windsor is 100% Kate and NOT her!
Kanye West and his wife Bianca Censori have been business as usual, running errands around Los Angeles, with Bianca strolling around half naked.
Plus, Scheana Shay hinted on the recent "Vanderpump Rules" episode that she had an orgy with John Mayer.
Hosts: Wyld Young & Melanie Miller