Will Smith Slapped With Ticket for Speeding on PCH in Malibu

Will Smith was hit with a speeding ticket ... and cops at the station told us NO ONE gets a break for putting the pedal to the metal on such a super dangerous stretch of highway.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ ... the 55-year-old was doing 63 in a 45 mph zone Friday morning on Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu.

PCH is treacherous ... 58 people have died on the highway in the last 14 years, so cops have zero tolerance for speed demons, no matter who they are.

Despite all the obvious dangers on the scenic, coastal route ... speeding is a huge problem in the area. Cops have clocked cars going north of 110 MPH, and with all the twists and turns, these drivers are flirting with death.