Big3's Reggie Theus Says He Would Choose WNBA Over $5 Mil If He Were Caitlin Clark

Caitlin Clark's got a tough decision ahead of her -- play in the WNBA or take $5 mil to shoot in the Big3 -- but Reggie Theus tells TMZ Sports if he were the Iowa superstar, the choice would be simple ... play in the women's league.

We caught up with the 2022 Big3 Coach of the Year out at LAX this week just after it was revealed Ice Cube had offered the Hawkeyes hooper 5 Ms to play in as little as eight games … and it wasn't hard to tell he's glad he's not in Clark's shoes in this situation.

He told us on the one hand, the cash would be incredible ... but on the other, playing in the WNBA is lifelong dream material.

Theus said he would try to do both, telling us it would be "amazing" for his league ... but he’s not sure if the WNBA would be cool with it.

"There’s nothing like playing in the Big3," the former NBA All-Star said. "The Big3 would be a tremendous challenge. Obviously, growing up she wanted to be in the WNBA, so that’s a dream of hers. It’s a tough choice.”

If she did ultimately take Cube up on his proposal, Theus thinks she could compete … saying "her jumper is wet no matter what," but it would not be easy.

"I'm a coach, and my job if she was on my team is to make sure she gets a point," Theus added.

His game plan for coaching her is quite simple: "As soon as you get the ball in, shoot it."