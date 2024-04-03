WWE's Chelsea Green Claims She Was Kicked Out Of Hotel, Accused Of Being Escort

WWE Superstar Chelsea Green has found herself in a bit of a "hot mess" -- the former Women's Tag Team Champion claims she was booted from an NYC hotel this week ... and she believes it's because staffers thought she was an escort.

Green -- who was in town for "Monday Night Raw" -- laid out the shocking allegations on social media on Wednesday ... saying she was trying to have a nice night out in the Big Apple, but her plans were derailed when hotel security singled her out over her appearance.

Play video content

TMZ Sports spoke to Green ... and she further explained what went down in detail.

Green told us she and her friend made their way to The Plaza's Champagne Bar around 5:45 PM on Tuesday to grab a drink before going to a Broadway show ... but were told they would have to leave since they were not hotel guests.

For what it's worth -- we called the Champagne Bar and asked if they were open to the public ... and we were told they are open to the public.

Green said a patron saw the whole thing unfold and invited them into the bar ... and after they walked by security, the staffers went ballistic -- screaming something along the lines of, "Get back here. We aren't playing your games. We know what you're doing here."

Green took issue with the comments ... as she believed they were insinuating she was an escort 'cause of her outfit -- a white off-the-shoulder top, denim skirt, brown boots and dark coat.

The wrestling vet admitted she was shook over the whole thing ... so she decided to briefly leave the area before returning to speak with the front desk over the issue.

Green said she was "pissed" and "embarrassed" after the encounter ... and when she made her way to the lobby, three new security guards chased after her and told her to leave.

It didn't stop there -- Green said when she was finally able to speak with a manager, the same security guards stood nearby and laughed.

Ultimately, the two gave up -- and staffers stood right by their side until they left for good.

Green is confident the hotel will review surveillance footage and realize she did nothing wrong ... and she's waiting by the phone in hopes of getting an apology.