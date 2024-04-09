YouTuber Deestroying Says He Fractured Neck In UFL Game

Popular YouTuber Deestroying's football comeback has hit a serious roadblock -- the internet personality just revealed he fractured his neck during a UFL game over the weekend ... and now, his focus is on getting back to 100 percent.

The moment went down during the San Antonio Brahmas' Week 2 matchup against the Memphis Showboats ... when Donald De La Hoye attempted a tackle while defending a kickoff return.

Get yourself a kicker who isn't afraid to HIT 💥@Deestroying wasn't holding back on this one 😤 pic.twitter.com/i1PVbWjGj0 — San Antonio Brahmas (@XFLBrahmas) April 6, 2024 @XFLBrahmas

Dee appeared a bit shaken up by the play ... but managed to get up on his own power and trot back to the sidelines.

The Brahmas announced he was placed on Injured Reserve ... but on Tuesday, Dee revealed the extent of his ailment -- as well as a selfie that showed him in a brace.

"Thank y'all for all the good wishes," Dee said minutes ago. "Turns out on that tackle, due to bad form, I fractured my neck in a couple places."

"Although this sucks, I'm grateful cause it could have been all bad," he added.

Dee hopes his young fans use this as a learning lesson ... calling on them to practice better tackling form to avoid injury.

Of course, Dee lost out on his college football dreams years ago ... when the NCAA put a stop to his career at Central Florida over monetizing off his YouTube channel.

He finally got a shot with The Rock's new league ... and he was taking advantage of it so far, being one of the top-performing kickers in Week 1.