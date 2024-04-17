Will.i.am Says AI Talks Needed So It Doesn't End Up Like Social Media

Play video content TMZ.com

Will.i.am is now a proud graduate of Harvard Business School -- an education, he says, his years of boom boom powing the music industry could have never taught him -- and he's ready to school people on the pros of AI!!!

TMZ Hip Hop recently caught up with Will in NYC, where he praised Harvard's Owner/President Management program for its influence on his FYI app.

Will sounded like he's reading a computer syntax error at times -- dropping acronyms like NLP, NLU and OPM -- but it was clear he's excited to help create a world boosted by AI ... and he's urging the general public not to fear the innovation.

Play video content TMZ.com

Will points out the invention of the calculator didn't disrupt human advancement, and notes today's buildings are made by AI programs ... it's all about making life easier.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.