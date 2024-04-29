Matt Ryan Replaces Phil Simms, Boomer Esiason On CBS' 'NFL Today'

NFL Sundays are going to look a lot different this season -- CBS is moving on from Phil Simms and Boomer Esiason after a combined 48 years on its pregame show ... with recently retired Matt Ryan slated to join the desk in their place.

The two longtime analysts confirmed their departure Monday morning ... with Simms saying on social media that part of his career is officially over, but it was a "great" 26-year run.

Boomer Esiason announces he is leaving The NFL Today on CBS, but signed an extension to continue his WFAN morning show with Gio pic.twitter.com/91E0OzmGx9 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) April 29, 2024 @awfulannouncing

Esiason also addressed the move on his WFAN radio show ... hinting it wasn't his decision to leave "The NFL Today" after 22 seasons, but he'll still be part of the CBS Sports family.

Ryan did some work with CBS prior to officially announcing his retirement last week ... calling games and doing other studio work throughout the 2023-24 season.

Matt Ryan Joins THE NFL TODAY



Former NFL MVP Will Team with James Brown, Nate Burleson, Bill Cowher and JJ Watt



Release: https://t.co/WDmLmWO9nd pic.twitter.com/eOm7SHCyYn — CBS Sports PR (@CBSSportsGang) April 29, 2024 @CBSSportsGang

The former Atlanta Falcons great confirmed he will sit alongside host James Brown, Nate Burleson, Bill Cowher and J.J. Watt this year ... saying he can't wait to get to work while also acknowledging the guys he's replacing.