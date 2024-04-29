Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Matt Ryan Replaces Phil Simms, Boomer Esiason On CBS' 'NFL Today'

Matt Ryan Joins CBS' NFL Pregame Show ... Simms, Boomer Out

NFL Sundays are going to look a lot different this season -- CBS is moving on from Phil Simms and Boomer Esiason after a combined 48 years on its pregame show ... with recently retired Matt Ryan slated to join the desk in their place.

The two longtime analysts confirmed their departure Monday morning ... with Simms saying on social media that part of his career is officially over, but it was a "great" 26-year run.

Esiason also addressed the move on his WFAN radio show ... hinting it wasn't his decision to leave "The NFL Today" after 22 seasons, but he'll still be part of the CBS Sports family.

Ryan did some work with CBS prior to officially announcing his retirement last week ... calling games and doing other studio work throughout the 2023-24 season.

The former Atlanta Falcons great confirmed he will sit alongside host James Brown, Nate Burleson, Bill Cowher and J.J. Watt this year ... saying he can't wait to get to work while also acknowledging the guys he's replacing.

"I grew up watching THE NFL TODAY so I'm honored to join this iconic show and hope to continue the high standard set by Phil, Boomer and others before me," Ryan said in a press release. "I am thankful for this exciting new opportunity and can't wait to get started with my new teammates."

