2 of 3 Surviving Pit Bulls Who Mauled Man in Philly Found, One Missing

The three dogs that made a run for it this week in Philadelphia after mauling a man in the street have been partially recovered -- and their owner has been dinged by cops as well.

Philly PD tells TMZ that two of the three pit bulls that were involved in Wednesday's attack were located over the past 24 hours or so ... and that one remains unaccounted for. As it turns out, the 2 pooches who were found actually ended up having injuries on them too.

Play video content

We're told one of the dogs got picked up by a civilian after the incident and it was returned to the owner -- and cops say it appeared to have a bite wound on its back.

Later in the evening, PPD says another pit was discovered out and about -- only this one had a gunshot wound ... likely from the shots fired by the officer who used his gun Wednesday to help break up the attack on the man on the ground.

We're told this pit bull who'd been shot was taken to a private vet by the owner ... and that the third is still missing.

In terms of punishment for the owner over all this -- Philly PD says he was simply cited for having dangerous dogs on the highway and for lacking a rabies vaccination tag.

Remember ... there were actually four dogs total at the beginning of this saga ... including a massive Cane Corso -- which was also in the mix of the mauling, and which was shot and killed the day of. Unclear if that dog belonged to the owner in question.