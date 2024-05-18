Themba Gorimbo Vows To Hand Ramiz Brahimaj First KO/Submission Loss

Play video content TMZSports.com

Ramiz Brahimaj has never lost by knockout or submission in his UFC career ... but Themba Gorimbo tells TMZ Sports that's all about to change when they face each other at UFC Vegas 92 on Saturday!!

"If you look at his records, he has not been finished yet, whether it's by submission or knockout," the welterweight said ahead of his big fight.

"The key word is 'yet' ... and I need to remove that and make it a reality and go out there and do what I do best."

If Gorimbo (12-4) pulls it off against Brahimaj (10-4), it will be his third consecutive win ... and earlier this week he explained it would mean the world to him to have his hand raised, 'cause the victory will be dedicated to his coach's mother, who passed away.

"I'm here to make history," Gorimbo said, "I'm here to change my life and many people around me lives."

Aside from being known for his skills in the Octagon, Themba made headlines after Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson got wind of his $7 struggle and hooked him up with a new home.

Gorimbo reflected on that life-changing gesture ... saying it helped him realize what's really important.

"I feel blessed," Gorimbo said, "I feel like Dwyane Johnson's path and my path was written before. We were both here and I think there's a bigger story to my life than just this."

Gorimbo previously said he asked The Rock -- who owns the Seven Bucks Productions company -- to make a movie about him ... but in all honesty, his story is just getting started.

"It's gonna end up being like three movies about me, my life, you know, because now, obviously, for me, my career I'm going to be a UFC welterweight champion."