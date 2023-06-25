UFC's Themba Gorimbo To Meet The Rock After Tweet About Financial Struggles

Play video content TMZSports.com

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is a man of his word ... after vowing to help UFC fighter Themba Gorimbo, who is struggling financially, the MMA fighter tells us the two plan to meet up very soon!

"It's surreal, to be honest, that The Rock wants to meet me," the 32-year-old fighter told TMZ Sports this week.

"I mean it's everyone's dream to meet The Rock but this is the other way around -- The Rock wants to meet me! I'm so excited!"

ICYMI, ESPN shared Gorimbo's (11-4) story last month ... and the world learned he had just $7 in his bank account before his UFC Fight Night fight in Las Vegas.

The tweet hit close to home for Dwayne. He famously had 7 bucks in his pocket after his football career came to an abrupt end with the Canadian Football League in 1995.

Obviously, The Rock signed with the WWE, started acting in movies, and became the biggest entertainer in the world. He started a production company, too ... which he named Seven Bucks Production.

"I once had $7 bucks too. I’ve been there on that grind.," The Rock tweeted. "Got your back, brother. I’ll help. You got this. I’ll be in touch."

Now, the two are going to meet face-to-face, according to Gorimbo ... and he's stoked!

"Me and him, we are the seven bucks boys," Gorimbo said. "Seven is my lucky number."

The Zimbabwean fighter says he has some ideas for Johnson when they finally meet in person ... he'd like a movie made about his life!

"He's the man that can do my story properly, so that's the only thing I'm going to ask, mostly."