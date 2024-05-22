NC State Star DJ Burns Reportedly Drops 45 Pounds, No Ozempic!

College basketball star DJ Burns Jr. has gone through a shocking body transformation after becoming a March Madness sensation this year ... reportedly losing 45 pounds in a matter of weeks -- and no, it's not a result of Ozempic.

The N.C. State big man -- who led the Wolfpack to a Final Four appearance just two months ago -- has been training like crazy leading up to the NBA Draft ... with Shams Charania stating the hooper shed some serious weight over the past six and a half weeks.

Shams broke it down on FanDuel TV ... saying Burns looked "totally different" when they met up at the prospect's pro day in L.A. this week.

"DJ Burns told me he has lost 45 pounds in the last six and a half weeks...He told me no Ozempic, he said he's been doing workouts 4 days a week, at 5am."@ShamsCharania on draft project DJ Burns. pic.twitter.com/NPOc9Bxuh8 — Run It Back (@RunItBackFDTV) May 22, 2024 @RunItBackFDTV

While many celebs have credited the diabetes and weight-loss drug for helping them trim down, Burns made it clear to Shams that wasn't the case for him ... as he's going the traditional route by doing cardio workouts four days a week at the crack of dawn.

23-year-old Burns previously weighed in at 275 ... but as Shams pointed out, he's doing whatever it takes to make a name for himself at the next level -- and working on his body was a clear focus leading up to the draft in June.