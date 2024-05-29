Jason Kelce Raves About Jersey Trip With Kylie, Avoids Addressing Fan Altercation

Play video content New Heights / Wave Sports + Entertainment

Jason and Kylie Kelce's run-in with a rude fan didn't ruin their entire trip to the Jersey Shore ... 'cause the Philadelphia Eagles legend had nothing but great things to say about their weekend getaway.

The recently retired NFL center discussed his time in Sea Isle City on the latest episode of the "New Heights" podcast with his brother, Travis ... but anyone looking to get Jason's take on the drama they encountered during a date night was left unfulfilled.

As we previously reported, Kylie unloaded on a woman who got upset over a denied photo opportunity ... and many witnesses claimed the Kelces were nothing but polite leading up to the altercation -- but the lady wasn't having it.

Jason elected to stick to the positives as he recapped the vacay -- going to the beach, getting a bunch of grub and spending time with his kids.

He even gushed over some chocolate chip pancakes at a local eatery ... so we're assuming their peers were well behaved at that point in their stay.