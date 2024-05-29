Snoop Dogg's Wife Planning Celeb-Filled Grand Opening For New Strip Club
Snoop Dogg Wife Opening L.A. Strip Joint ... She Be Clubbin'!!!
Snoop Dogg's wife Shante Broadus is injecting new energy into the L.A. nightlife scene ... with the grand opening of a new strip club geared toward all the big ballers!!!
Sources close to the situation tell TMZ Hip Hop ... Shante's company, Boss Lady Entertainment, is rolling out the blue carpet this week at The Player's Club in downtown L.A. for a private party filled with their celebrity pals.
Players will be coming from far and wide -- we're told Tiffany Haddish, Too $hort, Big Boy and Cedric the Entertainer will be in the building as DJ Drama and DJ Sky High Baby spin the beats.
Snoop's Mt. Westmore partner Ice Cube made the "Player's Club" label famous with his 1998 directorial debut film, and we're told Boss Lady is bringing the prestige to real life -- she wants the venue to be a roof for like-minded entrepreneurs and beautiful people to convene and party.
Auditions for dancers were held over the Memorial Day holiday ... only thing left is for them to drop it like it's hot!!!