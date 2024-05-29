Snoop Dogg's Wife Planning Celeb-Filled Grand Opening For New Strip Club

Snoop Dogg's wife Shante Broadus is injecting new energy into the L.A. nightlife scene ... with the grand opening of a new strip club geared toward all the big ballers!!!

Sources close to the situation tell TMZ Hip Hop ... Shante's company, Boss Lady Entertainment, is rolling out the blue carpet this week at The Player's Club in downtown L.A. for a private party filled with their celebrity pals.

Snoop's Mt. Westmore partner Ice Cube made the "Player's Club" label famous with his 1998 directorial debut film, and we're told Boss Lady is bringing the prestige to real life -- she wants the venue to be a roof for like-minded entrepreneurs and beautiful people to convene and party.

