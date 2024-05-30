Jena Sims Golfs In Bikini On Vacation With Brooks Koepka

Brooks Koepka's Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model wife, Jena Sims, is proving she's serious about her bikinis ... rocking a two-piece while showing off her golf swing!!

The Koepkas went on a luxurious getaway to the Bahamas recently ... and thankfully, they provided a ton of content to allow their followers to live vicariously through them.

Naturally, tiny bathing suits were part of the dress code -- even on the course, where Sims hit some balls as Brooks watched nearby.

The lovely couple took their baby son, Crew, along for the fun ... and Sims shared an adorable clip of Brooks holding him up as they walked near the ocean.

The fam even rocked matching flamingo-print outfits at one point ... proudly putting them on display as they soaked in the sun on the beach.

It was a helluva hot streak for the hubby and wife after the PGA Championship ... but it's back to work for Sims, as she posted from Miami just minutes ago for some more S.I. Swim duties.

Brooks and Jena got married back in 2022 ... and quickly became one of the most popular couples in the sport.