Conor McGregor Posts Training Vids, Indicates Chandler Fight Still On

Seems Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler is still very much on ... The Notorious just showed off a highlight package of his recent grueling training sessions -- indicating the massive UFC 303 tilt will go on as scheduled.

Of course, there had been some worry the June 29 main event might get scrapped ... after a press conference set for Monday in Ireland was canceled at the last minute without much explanation.

McGregor did issue a statement following the surprise call-off, expressing remorse for the situation -- however, his short apology lacked details ... causing many to wonder if his comeback attempt had been put on pause.

In consultation with the UFC, todays press conference was cancelled due to a series of obstacles outside of our control. I apologize to my Irish fans, and fans around the world, for the inconvenience and appreciate all your passion and support. I can’t wait to put on the greatest… — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) June 3, 2024 @TheNotoriousMMA

But, it appears McGregor put all those qualms to bed late Thursday night ... when he posted a bunch of videos of him inside the Octagon looking as ready as ever for a match.

In the clips, McGregor can be seen toying with his sparring partners ... before landing some huge blows. He captioned it all with a GOAT emoji as well as some praying hands.

Conor McGregor was carted out of the arena after suffering a leg injury during #UFC264 pic.twitter.com/KDAXLgUPDz — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) July 11, 2021 @SportsCenter