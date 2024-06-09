Kim Porter's Dad Breaks Silence on Diddy-Cassie Assault Video

The father of the late Kim Porter is speaking out about the now infamous Diddy-Cassie beatdown video – slamming the music mogul for his "despicable" attack on her.

During a phone interview, Jake Porter told Rolling Stone mag he fought in the Vietnam War and would never treat his enemy the way Diddy viciously assaulted his ex-girlfriend Cassie in the surveillance footage.

As you know, Kim was also one of Diddy's girlfriends, dating him from 1994 to 2006 and sharing three children with him. In 2018, Kim died from pneumonia in her Los Angeles home.

Jake revealed to Rolling Stone he didn't know Diddy "could stoop that low,” when the Bad Boy Records exec was filmed kicking and dragging Cassie inside Century City's now-defunct InterContinental Hotel in 2016.

Jake added, “I imagine it surprised a lot of people. I wouldn’t even do a dog like that. My heart goes out to Cassie.”

Kim's dad said his daughter was very much in love with Diddy, but she just couldn't live under the same roof with the guy.

Jake also said Diddy was a "very jealous person" who doesn't know "what love is," while explaining his only concern now is for his grandchildren.