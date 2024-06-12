Rob Schneider Blasts Will Smith As An 'A**hole' Over Oscars Slap

Play video content The Kyle & Jackie O Show

Rob Schneider is finally free to go in on Will Smith over his infamous Oscars slap on Chris Rock -- and let's just say, he's not sugarcoating it at all.

It's been 2 years since the slap seen 'round the world, but Rob kept mum until now because he was an elected SAG-AFTRA official at the time, but on Tuesday’s "The Kyle & Jackie O Show" he let it rip ... branding the actor a "twat" and saying he exposed himself as the "a**hole" he really is.

Rob called the slap a "deep, dark thing" for Will to do on a worldwide stage like the Academy Awards -- and especially to Chris, who he hailed as one of the greatest comedians of our generation.

Host Jackie O was shocked, saying Will was super nice when she met him -- but, Rob shut her down, insisting it was all an act, branding Will a liar and a complete fraud.

Rob added Chris' joke -- a mild one, in his opinion -- about Will's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, was simply no excuse for that kinda violence.

Smith went on to snag Best Actor for "King Richard" later in the ceremony -- and Rob claims the Academy was too busy tiptoeing around political correctness to take immediate action.

"They were so cowardly," Rob added, "because if I had done that, I would've been hauled off to prison."

A week post-slap, the Academy gave Will a 10-year ban from attending the Oscars and he also apologized. But, the big question remained: how would this affect his Hollywood standing?