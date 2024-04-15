Rob Schneider Hits Back at Claim He Bombed at GOP Stand-Up Set

Rob Schneider is calling BS on the notion he bombed in front of a bunch of Republican lawmakers -- calling the report a hit piece ... and even labeling it as "woke" propaganda.

Politico put out a story this week touching on an event Rob headlined late last year for a bunch of prominent figures in the GOP here in L.A. -- where a ton of senators and other high-level Republicans were in attendance ... who apparently hated his set.

The report says Rob was supposed to do a 30-minute show -- but organizers cut him off 10 minutes in because his jokes were too raunchy and off-color ... with one senator, Cindy Hyde-Smith, reportedly walking out and calling his material "gross and vulgar."

Welp, Rob himself tells TMZ that Politico is putting out false info -- 'cause he insists he did a full 50 minutes, and that event honchos knew exactly what they were getting into with him.

He adds, "I'm not changing my material or apologizing for my jokes to anybody. Enough with this woke bulls***, America's sick of it. I did 50 minutes because that's what I was paid to do. Nobody removed me from stage, somebody waved to me at the 50 minute mark."

He goes on to say he took the $50,000 he was offered to perform and did so happily -- but he slams the figure as "devaluated by 26% over the last three years," thanks to Joe Biden.

Rob also points out that a lot of the jokes he cracked in front of the Republicans that night -- including one about a Korean whorehouse -- are actually included in his Netflix special ... which he says have gotten big laughs before.