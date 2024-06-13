ESPN's Brian Windhorst Eviscerates Luka Doncic After Game 3 Loss

Brian Windhorst basically dropped a Kendrick Lamar-esque diss track on Luka Doncic following the Dallas Mavericks' Game 3 loss to the Boston Celtics on Wednesday ... going in on the NBA superstar for his "unacceptable" performance.

The Slovenian baller dropped 27 points before fouling out with four minutes left in the Finals matchup ... adding another chapter to his ongoing beef with officials as he visibly and audibly expressed his frustration with calls throughout the contest.

Brian Windhorst BLASTS Luka Dončić on 'SportsCenter with SVP' after Game 3 of the NBA Finals. 🏀🔥🔥🔥



(Doris Burke also called out Luka's defensive effort on the ESPN on ABC broadcast: https://t.co/iAs1rZSpdI ) pic.twitter.com/rGlFwPYwNN — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) June 13, 2024 @awfulannouncing

The ESPN analyst was clearly fed up with Doncic's on-court antics ... teeing off on the matter after the game.

Windy started his rant by saying it was a "perfect" representation of Doncic's behavior when he fell to the hardwood and cussed out his bench to challenge the sixth and final foul call against him ... as if it were their fault he made a "terrible play."

Windy also claims the Mavs have begged their franchise player to stop whining about officiating ... but the message hasn't gotten across to him.

The longtime TV talent continued ... saying Doncic is a massive liability on defense -- and it's something he has to address in the offseason if he ever wants to win a title.

While he admitted Doncic is a "brilliant" player and the reason why his squad even made it to the Finals, Windy said he deserves the blame when Dallas doesn't win the series.

"His performance in this game is unacceptable and the reason why the Mavericks are not going to win," Windhorst said on SportsCenter. "He's gotta get over this. The fact he came out of the game and blamed the officials showed me he's nowhere close yet."

Play video content

"So maybe over the summer, somebody will get to him because nobody with the Mavericks or anybody else in his life has, and that's why the Mavericks are at this point. They'll never get to this tunnel with the trophy if he doesn't improve those aspects of his game."

Play video content TMZ Studios

As for Doncic, he bashed the officiating yet again during his postgame presser ... expressing his frustrations over getting called for six fouls.