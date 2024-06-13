Illinois Star Terrence Shannon Jr. Found Not Guilty Of Rape

Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Illinois Star Terrence Shannon Jr. Not Guilty Of Rape, Sexual Battery

Illinois basketball star Terrence Shannon Jr. has been found not guilty in his rape trial ... with the NBA prospect being acquitted of all charges on Thursday.

The decision was announced minutes ago ... with the jury coming to its conclusion after just over an hour of deliberation.

Shannon Jr. was accused of sexual misconduct following a trip to Lawrence, Kansas in September ... and was suspended from the Illinois basketball team after being charged with rape and sexual battery.

The punishment was later overturned in court ... allowing him to return to the team after missing six games.

The potential draft pick maintained his innocence from the very beginning ... turning himself in shortly after the charges were filed and cooperating with authorities throughout the investigation.

Shannon Jr. was emotional as the verdict was read ... hugging his legal team and loved ones in court.

The Douglas County District Attorney’s office released a statement on the news ... saying, "It takes tremendous courage for a survivor of sexual assault to come forward. We will continue to pursue justice on behalf of survivors."

With the trial behind him, Shannon Jr. -- who averaged 23 points in his senior season -- can now put his focus on the draft in two weeks.

