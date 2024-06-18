Tommy Richman Laughs Off Funkmaster Flex Dissing 'Million Dollar Baby'

Play video content TMZ.com

Tommy Richman's breakout hit "Million Dollar Baby" isn't winning over Funkmaster Flex -- one of NYC's biggest DJs and gatekeepers -- but, luckily, Tommy has more than one song, and holds no grudges!

TMZ Hip Hop caught up with the buzzing Virginia-born artist and his creative director Josh Belvedere Tuesday as they jetted off to Paris Fashion Week.

Tommy's become internationally known since 'MDB' blew up in April on Billboard and TikTok and tells us it's been a trip to witness the phenomenon -- even little kids love his track, as he points out!!!

Funk Flex is the greatest 😂 pic.twitter.com/KJzizJTGFq — STREAM ONE OF WUN (@gunnafandom) June 7, 2024 @gunnafandom

He also had no problem laughing off Flex's criticism while also giving the Hot 97 legend his flowers -- you gotta have some skin in the game to impress an OG.

ICYMI, Flex let the entire Tri-State area know he hated "Million Dollar Baby" with a passion -- and slandered everyone's musical tastes who disagreed with him.

But, shockingly enough, Flex says he likes Tommy's latest song "Devil Is a Lie" and dropped Hot 97 bombs when he played it on the radio last week.

NEW TOMMY RICHMAN IN 5MIN!@hot97 ( Devil is a Lie )

( I LIKE THIS SONG ) — Funk Flex !!!!! (@funkflex) June 14, 2024 @funkflex

You can't please everyone but Tommy is confident his upcoming album "Coyote" will earn him more fans.

He’s moving with a sense of urgency and capitalizing on momentum unlike a lot of artists who catch 1 song and parade around for a year and then miss their moment. Kudos to him and his team 🥂 https://t.co/z71P69ZSkI — SANTIAGO (@russdiemon) June 17, 2024 @russdiemon