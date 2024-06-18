Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Tommy Richman Laughs Off Funkmaster Flex Dissing 'Million Dollar Baby'

Tommy Richman's breakout hit "Million Dollar Baby" isn't winning over Funkmaster Flex -- one of NYC's biggest DJs and gatekeepers -- but, luckily, Tommy has more than one song, and holds no grudges!

TMZ Hip Hop caught up with the buzzing Virginia-born artist and his creative director Josh Belvedere Tuesday as they jetted off to Paris Fashion Week.

Tommy's become internationally known since 'MDB' blew up in April on Billboard and TikTok and tells us it's been a trip to witness the phenomenon -- even little kids love his track, as he points out!!!

He also had no problem laughing off Flex's criticism while also giving the Hot 97 legend his flowers -- you gotta have some skin in the game to impress an OG.

ICYMI, Flex let the entire Tri-State area know he hated "Million Dollar Baby" with a passion -- and slandered everyone's musical tastes who disagreed with him.

But, shockingly enough, Flex says he likes Tommy's latest song "Devil Is a Lie" and dropped Hot 97 bombs when he played it on the radio last week.

You can't please everyone but Tommy is confident his upcoming album "Coyote" will earn him more fans.

He's already made a believer outta Russ!!!

