Eddie House Says '08 Celtics Would Beat '24 Celtics, But No Shade!!

The 2024 Celtics easily handled the Dallas Mavericks. But, how would Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown's squad do against the last Boston team to bring a title to Beantown? We asked NBA champ Eddie House!

Not only was the longtime pro a member of the '08 team (he played for BOS from 2007 to 2010), he's also close to this year's Celtics ... he covers the team for NBC in Boston.

"We win," Eddie said of his 2007-2008 team ... before explaining his rationale.

"We're not going to allow them to shoot all them threes. We're going to run them off the threes. And I feel like defensively, we were a better team defensively. Now, offensively, because of the threes and the way the game is played now, I'll give them the edge [offensively]," House explained.

"But we're going to knock that down. We're going to make it a drag-out game. And if it's a close game, I'm putting the ball in Paul Pierce's hands and I feel like he's going to deliver every single time. But don't get it twisted. I love this team."

Bottom line ... House isn't throwing shade. He simply believes that out of the two super-talented squads, his would emerge victorious.

There's much more with House ... we asked the NBA champ what the often maligned (during the Finals, at least) Luka Doncic must do if he wants to win a championship. We also discussed whether or not the treatment of Kyrie Irving crossed a line.

Plus, we asked Eddie about his hoops star son, Jaelen House, who's hoping to get drafted this year. What advice is the longtime pro giving his boy?