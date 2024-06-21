Chris Cuomo Says Justin Timberlake DWI Shows Media's Negativity Obsession

Trying to Take Him Down

Chris Cuomo's calling out the media for obsessing over Justin Timberlake's DWI arrest ... saying it's part of our love of negativity ... in this case, taking a big star down.

Chris jumped on "TMZ Live" Friday and had a lot to say about the arrest ... not only does Chris live near the town where Timberlake got busted, he's offering JT strong support.

The NewsNation anchor tells us he knows he can't tell other media outlets what they should or shouldn't cover ... but he thinks the degree to which many have focused on JT's Monday arrest has gone way too far.

Chris says reporters flooded his town -- even though most don't cover DWIs -- all because Justin's an easy target that will attract an audience.

Chris is adamant ... tearing down people is not peculiar to the world of celebrity -- he thinks it's an M.O. that has infected society at large, especially in the world of politics.

Chris is quick to warn ... we don't know if Justin was driving while intoxicated -- they're just allegations at this point.

