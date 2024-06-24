Michael Jackson Would Be Happy With Bubbles the Chimp's Life, Says Sanctuary

Michael Jackson would be happy to learn his former pet chimp, named Bubbles, is living the good life as an elder primate ... according to the sanctuary that took him in.

Patti Ragan, director of the Center for Great Apes, tells TMZ ... Bubbles has a lot of freedom at the sanctuary. He's able to explore tunnels, build a nest under a tree, take daily midday naps and occasionally even paint!

Bubbles, now 41, is regularly checked out by a veterinarian and caregiver staff ... and weighs in at 180 pounds. BTW, the lifespan for a chimp in captivity is between 50 and 60 years.

She goes on to describe Bubbles as a friendly chimp who interacts well with visitors and other animals ... including fellow chimps Oopsie, Boma, Ripley, Kodua, and Stryker. We're told Bubbles doesn't show any signs of past abuse.

Though the sanctuary plays MJ's music and videos for the chimps ... Bubbles doesn't appear to like Michael's music over any other. So, despite their once fierce bond, the singer is long in Bubbles' past.

Michael couldn't keep Bubbles as a pet when the primate reached adulthood ... first sending him to a trainer in 2003, before placing him at the sanctuary 2 years later.

As TMZ previously reported ... Michael passed away 4 years later on June 25, 2009 -- from acute propofol intoxication. According to Patti, the Center for Great Apes doesn't plan on commemorating the 15-year anniversary of Michael's death.

The Michael Jackson Estate has continued to care for Bubbles in the aftermath of MJ's death ... contributing to his annual care cost, which comes in at around $27K a year. Michael's fan club also sends Bubbles several treats, including coconuts, mangos and blankets -- which we're told he likes to curl up in during his naps.

Michael's attorney and family members have made an effort to visit Bubbles in recent years ... where they've had nothing but sweet encounters with the primate.