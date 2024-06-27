Chris Duhon Says Coach K Likely Helping JJ Redick With Lakers Job

Play video content TMZSports.com

The Lakers job might be JJ Redick's first foray into coaching, but Chris Duhon says he's almost positive his former teammate is getting a big assist on how to navigate the new gig from none other than Mike Krzyzewski.

Duhon -- who played with Redick at Duke and then again with the Orlando Magic in the NBA -- tells TMZ Sports ... he thinks it's more than likely Redick hit up Coach K for advice on what his first moves in L.A. should be.

"I'm pretty sure he may be getting some type of guidance from Coach K," Duhon said. "Who's saying, 'Hey, make sure your staff is X, Y and Z as far as that fits your personality.'"

Redick hasn't yet confirmed if Coach K's been in his ear since he landed the coveted NBA position last week ... but he did tell media members his former bench boss at Duke will have an influence on his coaching style regardless.

Duhon told us, to him, that means at the very least, the 40-year-old will always be prepared for every situation -- as that was something Krzyzewski always preached to his guys when he was managing their Blue Devil team.

As for if there'd be any chance the legendary college basketball coach would actually join Redick's staff ... Duhon made it clear he doesn't see that happening -- telling us, "Coach is not going nowhere."

Still, with or without Krzyzewski by his side, Duhon says Redick's got the hoops IQ to have success in his new role ... telling us Redick didn't become Duke's all-time leading scorer "by accident."