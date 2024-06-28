Polo G's Mother Files Restraining Order Against Daughter After Standoff

Polo G's family drama is spilling into the court system -- his mother Stacia Mac just filed for a domestic violence restraining order against her own daughter.

In court docs, obtained by TMZ Hip Hop, Stacia points to April 1 -- the day after Easter 2024 -- as the start of the trouble ... when she and her daughter Leilani almost took each other's heads off.

According to the filing, Stacia claims an intoxicated Leilani entered her home without her knowledge, and began attacking her inside her bedroom ... before running around the house destroying as much property as she could.

Video of that fight's conclusion eventually leaked online ... showing Stacia chasing Leilani off the property, but not before firing off a gunshot.

The wild aftermath of the fight played out on social media ... Stacia posted pics of damage inside the house, and she and Leilani sent each other fiery messages.

In the docs, Stacia admits taking "defensive action" to ensure her safety, calling it a "desperate, last-ditch attempt" to ensure the safety of herself and others in the home.

Stacia says Leilani's father arranged for her to enter an alcohol detox facility after Leilani bragged about kicking Stacia's ass in a live video rant days later.

Stacia says she's exhausted all other options for eliminating contact with Leilani, who she says still trashes her online every chance she gets.

Stacia wants the judge to force Leilani to steer clear of her and her homes in L.A. and Georgia.

Polo G has remained publicly silent throughout the turmoil, but it looks like the family drama has been going on for some time now.

