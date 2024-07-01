Mets' Brandon Nimmo Faints In Bathroom, Suffers Gnarly Forehead Wound

Bradon Nimmo fainted in his bathroom and suffered a gnarly head wound early Monday morning ... but, thankfully, the Mets outfielder says he's going to be OK -- even though he's going to miss some playing time.

The 31-year-old says the scary spill happened in his hotel room at around 5:15 AM -- after he woke up with an upset stomach.

Brandon Nimmo on the frightening situation that led to his head injury: pic.twitter.com/7OzJZyW17I — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) July 1, 2024 @AnthonyDiComo

Nimmo, sporting a small bandage on his forehead, told media members just before New York's game against the Washington Nationals on Monday night that at some point, however, he blacked out, hit his forehead on something ... and woke up bleeding.

Carlos Mendoza says Brandon Nimmo slipped in his hotel room last night and has a cut on his forehead.



He called trainers immediately after it happened and was released from the hospital this afternoon. All tests for a concussion came back negative pic.twitter.com/uSaYmz1TV1 — SNY (@SNYtv) July 1, 2024 @SNYtv

He immediately called trainers and was whisked to the emergency room. Fortunately, he said testing revealed no serious ailments. He added that medical experts believe a cramp he was suffering from simply caused him to momentarily lose consciousness.

Nimmo also insisted there was absolutely no alcohol involved.

Nimmo will miss at least Monday night's game ... although he seemed to indicate to reporters that his absence wouldn't extend much further than that.