NY Giants Star Dexter Lawrence Ties The Knot With Fiancé Donna McCain

Sorry ladies, Sexy Dexy's off the market ... NY Giants star Dexter Lawrence tied the knot with fiancée Donna McCain!

Dexter looked sharp, rocking a dark suit for the festivities, while Donna stunned, looking gorgeous in a white gown at the wedding late last week.

While it was an emotional ceremony, everyone had a blast at the party! A bunch of Lawrence's current and former teammates were in attendance, including Christian Wilkins (they played together at Clemson) and Leonard Williams ... in addition to other family and friends.

One of the highlights ... Dexter hitting the dance floor with his mom as the two tore down the house!

The happy newlyweds were engaged in July 2023 -- surrounded by friends and family -- when the big 6'4", 340 lb. All-Pro defender dropped down on one knee, and popped the question ... to an emotional McCain.

Lawrence now has a few weeks to enjoy married life before the NYG star has to report for training camp on July 23, kicking off a big season for Big Blue.