'One Tree Hill' Star Shantel VanSanten and Victor Webster Finalize Divorce

Shantel VanSanten's marriage to Victor Webster has officially come to a close ... as the former couple has finalized their divorce a year and a half after splitting.

In new court documents obtained by TMZ ... the "One Tree Hill" actress and the soap star confirmed they negotiated a settlement in mediation ... agreeing to how their assets will be divided, as well as specifics surrounding pet custody and more.

It likely helped that the pair had a prenup heading into the divorce ... which the exes chose to incorporate into the terms of the settlement.

The key takeaways from the divorce settlement are as follows ... Victor will get custody of their dog Nova, but Shantel will get visitation with the pup for reasonable periods of time.

However, Shantel is required to share updates with Victor about Nova's whereabouts. If Shantel fails to drop Nova off for a period longer than 3 weeks, she'll have to pay her ex $10K/per day the dog is missing. Woof, indeed.

As for their cats, Finnegan and Phillippa, they're now in the custody of Victor's brother, Vince.

Victor and Shantel also reached a 50/50 split agreement regarding the money made on the sale of their L.A.-area home. Per the docs, they've already received their respective chunks of change from that deal. The former couple has a similar 50/50 split arrangement for other financial investments, although she also agreed to fork over an additional $25K to equalize the split of assets. Neither will get any spousal support under the settlement.

Looks like these 2 tied up everything pretty neatly.

This update comes over a year after Victor filed for divorce after celebrating his and Shantel's nuptials in 3 different weddings in 2021.