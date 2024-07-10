Nicki Minaj's Fans Fuming Over Disaster Dublin Gig, Turns Up Late, Short Set

Nicki Minaj fans are pissed off -- this after they paid big bucks for tickets, only for her to show up over 90 minutes late for her Dublin gig ... leaving them stranded in the rain.

The rapper was supposed to rock Malahide Castle at 8 PM Saturday as part of the European leg of her "Pink Friday 2" world tour. Instead, she waltzed onstage just before 10 PM and played for less than an hour.

Not even that ... during her brief set, Nicki kept vanishing for ages thanks to endless costume changes, all while fans shivered away in the rain.

No surprise Nicki's fans stormed X to vent ... calling the show a disgrace and saying they've lost all respect for her lack of professionalism.

Some fans even shelled out up to €300 (about $325) for tickets ... calling it an utter rip-off and demanding refunds.

So far, no mention from Nicki on her tardiness yet ... but she did post some social media pics and vids showing her and the crowd appearing to be having a blast.