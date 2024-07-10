The Killers Pause O2 Show For England's Euro 2024 Win, Celebrate W/ Mr. Brightside

Play video content X/@nikkiwicks

English soccer fans attending The Killers concert in London on Wednesday were treated to quite the surprise ... the band paused their show so UK supporters could root on their team in the Euro 2024 semifinal -- and after the The Three Lions secured the dub, everyone celebrated with "Mr. Brightside!!"

Check out footage from The O2 ... the packed house -- including all of the band's members -- stopped everything they were doing to watch the final seconds of England's tilt with the Netherlands on the big screen.

You could hear a pin drop as England tried to hold on to its 2-1 lead ... and once the final whistle sounded on the victory in Germany, chaos ensued at the concert.

Red and white streamers flew out of cannons ... and then the band crooned their hit song -- while everyone in the building jumped for joy.

The win, of course, was worthy of the epic celebration ... as it means England will now advance to the Euro 2024 final to take on Spain.

Some other famous English fans found ways to throw their support behind the team too ... as Ed Sheeran and Adele actually attended the game to root for Harry Kane and the boys.