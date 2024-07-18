Pop Smoke's Mother Slams No Jumper Interview with Son's Alleged Killer

Using My Dead Son For Fame Is Lame!!!

Pop Smoke's mother Audrey Jackson isn't entertained by her son's killer making the rounds on the interview circuit and just may pursue legal action to prevent it from happening again!!!

TMZ Hip Hop got Ms. Jackson in NYC and the anti-gun violence advocate was all fired up for this weekend's celebration to commemorate Pop's 25th birthday ... food, games, a basketball event and a full-blown parade will cap off the week's festivities.

We broke the story in 2020 ... the platinum-selling "Dior" rapper was shot and killed at a Hollywood Hills residence once owned by "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Teddi Mellencamp ... and posthumously became a hip hop legend with his music earning rave reviews in death.

Which brings us to No Jumper's recent interview with King Vermont Raskel AKA Blockstar, one of the 3 individuals arrested and charged for Pop's murder.

The interview covers a lot of ground and flip-flops a bit ... Blockstar went viral saying he doesn't regret anything about the night Pop died, but sends his condolences to his mother and says they never intended to kill anyone.

He reportedly pled guilty to voluntary manslaughter and got a 4-year sentence.

Blockstar was a minor at the time of Pop's murder and told Adam22 he's been free for several months, and even attempted to get a regular job and go back to school, but the streets eventually pulled him back him.

Audra tells us giving Blockstar a platform to gain celebrity off the murder is tasteless and can't even fathom the thought of him getting paid for the interview.