Clyde Drexler's 'Dream Team' Olympic Gold Medal Hits Auction

The Olympic gold medal that Clyde Drexler won as a part of the famed 1992 "Dream Team" can now be all yours ... and while you don't have to be a baller like The Glide to get your hands on it -- ya better have some deep pockets!!

TMZ Sports has learned ... the piece of basketball history just hit the block at Goldin Auctions on Monday -- and with a starting bid of $250,000, it's expected to fetch a small fortune when the final gavel comes down.

Unclear why Drexler's parting ways with the piece -- but he did fill out a letter of authenticity back in April proclaiming he had no intentions of fighting to get the prize back at any point in the future. He also stated in the LOA that he'll never seek a reproduction of it through the U.S. Olympic Committee.

Drexler first got his fingerprints on the award in Barcelona ... when he, Michael Jordan, Larry Bird, Magic Johnson and a host of other Hall of Famers teamed up to beat Croatia in the Games' finale after blowing the doors off the competition at the event.

Drexler and Co. won all eight of their matchups in convincing fashion ... and since then, they've been considered the greatest team ever assembled.

According to the experts at Goldin, it's the first time a "Dream Team" gold has come up for sale -- and they're confident it'll likely be the last too.

"Scarce doesn't begin to describe this medal," the pundits said.