NBA Strikes Media Rights Deal With Amazon Prime Video, Ending TNT Partnership

The NBA just announced it has reached a media rights agreement with Amazon Prime Video for 2025 and beyond ... saying Warner Bros. Discovery's bid simply wasn't up to snuff.

The deal means the upcoming 2024-25 season will be the league's last with TNT ... bringing the beloved "Inside the NBA" program to an end.

"Warner Bros. Discovery's most recent proposal did not match the terms of Amazon Prime Video's offer and, therefore, we have entered into a long-term arrangement with Amazon," the league said in a statement.

The Association explained it emphasized maximizing reach and accessibility to fans ... and Amazon was a better match to complement its broadcast, cable and streaming packages already in place with Disney and NBCUniversal.

"All three partners have also committed substantial resources to promote the league and enhance the fan experience."

The league ended its statement by thanking Turner Sports for its coverage since the '80s ... and saying it looks forward to one final hoorah this upcoming season.

There was still some hope the crew would remain intact back in May -- as we reported at the time, NBA commish Adam Silver said talks with both sides were still ongoing.

Play video content May 2024 TMZSports.com