Raiders Troll Patrick Mahomes With Kermit The Frog Puppet At Training Camp

The Las Vegas Raiders are really poking the bear at training camp ... electing to take a playful shot at their division rival's best player, Patrick Mahomes ... with a Kermit The Frog puppet dressed up as the Kansas City Chiefs superstar!!

A Raiders spectator brought the troll job out on Thursday ... showing the puppet rockin' Mahomes' No. 15 jersey and a wig that's similar to his signature hair.

The Raiders passing around a Patrick Mahomes Kermit puppet at camp 💀 pic.twitter.com/R2bqsDoa9r — High Point Sports (@HPointSports) July 25, 2024 @HPointSports

Everyone in attendance thought it was hilarious ... including Raiders rookie safety Trey Taylor who started imitating the "Sesame Street" character's voice (which Pat's famously resembles).

Of course, it's not the first time people have made fun of the 28-year-old for sounding like the Muppet legend -- he was even asked about it at Super Bowl LVIII media day ... and he had a very short response.

It might end up being a bad move for the Raiders ... especially if Mahomes keeps it in mind when they face off twice this upcoming season.

Raiders defensive monster Maxx Crosby previously spoke about his beef with Mahomes ... saying he'll "hunt his ass down every time I go out there."