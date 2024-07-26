'80s Billboard Icon Angelyne Auctions Off Her Used Panties to Finance Movie

Angelyne's still trying to get a filmed version of her story out into the world -- now resorting to raising cash any way she can ... yeah, fans with an underwear fetish are gonna like this.

TMZ has learned the '80s icon -- who rose to fame with a series of memorable billboards in and around the L.A. area -- is selling her used panties on the popular selling site 32 Auctions ... putting her unmentionables on the market for anyone willing to pay for 'em.

32 Auctions has 7 pairs of Angelyne's undies ... with starting bids at $375 a pop -- with a $750 "buy now" button for anyone who worries other creeps are ready to snatch up this NSFW memorabilia.

She's selling the undies -- ranging from your average pair of panties to much more scandalous thongs -- to finance a movie about her life ... a goal of hers since the Peacock series dramatizing her life came out in 2022.

If you don't remember ... Emmy Rossum played the billboard sensation in the series. Angelyne blasted it in the aftermath, saying she hates the idea of an actress playing her and calling signing over the rights to her story a "blonde moment."

She started making her own flick, but even smaller H'wood films ain't cheap and she's had to come up with a quick way to make the dough ... like selling one of her iconic pink Corvettes last year -- listing it for $200k.