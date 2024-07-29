Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
NFL's Will Levis Cozies Up With 'Bachelor' Star Victoria Fuller

Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis appears to be off the market once again ... and the new love in his life is none other than Bachelor Nation alum Victoria Fuller.

The second-year signal caller went public with the apparent romance in an Instagram story on Monday ... showing his arms wrapped around the reality TV star as they enjoyed a day out on the water.

25-year-old Levis also included a heart emoji in the snap ... seemingly confirming it wasn't a platonic hug.

The pairing would make sense ... as Fuller is based in Nashville, and Levis is a rising star in the city.

Levis famously dated Gia Duddy in college and early in his pro career ... with the influencer going viral for her appearance at the 2023 NFL Draft. They broke up months later.

Fuller, 30, appeared on Peter Weber's season of "The Bachelor" ... as well as the eighth installment of "Bachelor in Paradise," which resulted in an engagement to Johnny DePhillipo. She most recently split from "Bachelorette" contestant Greg Grippo in April 2024 after more than a year together.

She was also linked to country singer Chase Rice prior to her first appearance on the dating show.

No word on how long Levis and Fuller have been seeing each other ... but it's clear the QB's got a new cheerleader in his corner just in time for the season.

