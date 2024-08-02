Kobe Bryant's Staples Center Locker Sells For $2.8 Million At Auction

The locker Kobe Bryant used during his historic NBA career has found a new owner ... and the final price was a whopping $2.88 MILLION!!

The bidding for the extremely rare piece of Kobe memorabilia closed on Friday, August 2 ... the same day the Black Mamba is slated to be honored with a second statue outside the venue he made famous, with this iteration featuring his daughter, Gianna.

The final price for the locker -- which was removed from the Staples Center during renovations in 2008 -- was $2,880,000, far exceeding the estimated amount.

Of course, any Kobe fan with the funds would go above and beyond to get something used/touched by the Black Mamba. He was one of the greatest NBA players ever and is widely considered one of the best Lakers of all time.

During his 20-year NBA career, he scored 33,643 points, had 7,047 rebounds, 6,306 assists, and set several records ... including becoming the all-time leading scorer in Lakers history.

He also gave back to the community ... and started a nonprofit organization for after-school programs in 13 cities, a charity in China for education and health programs, became a founding donor for the National Museum of African American History and Culture, and much more.