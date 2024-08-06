Imane Khelif Wins Semi-Final Fight, Will Fight For Olympic Gold

Algerian boxer Imane Khelif will fight for a gold medal on Friday.

The controversial pugilist emerged from her semi-final bout with Thai boxer Janjaem Suwannapheng by unanimous decision in Paris on Tuesday ... making her one of two fighters left standing.

Khelif was welcomed by a mostly supportive crowd ... with some even waving Algeria's green and white flag, and chanting "Imane!"

Of course, Imane's arguably the most polarizing athlete at the entire Olympic Games ... this after questions were raised about her gender, and whether or not Khelif should be eligible to compete.

The IOC, as well as other officials, have stood firmly by Khelif ... making it clear the fighter has met any/all requirements.

As for Imane, she's admittedly been affected by the controversy ... but she's got an idea of how to respond. Win.

“God willing, this crisis will culminate in a gold medal, and that would be the best response,” the fighter said in an interview conducted in Arabic before being translated into English.

Imane's opponent is not yet known ... that'll be determined on Wednesday in the other semifinal matchup.

What is known -- Khelif's one win away from the gold.