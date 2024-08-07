PnB Rock Murder Trial, Man Found Guilty in Rapper's Slaying

The man charged with felony murder in the shooting death of rapper PnB Rock has just been found guilty.

A Los Angeles jury on Wednesday convicted Freddie Lee Trone on one count of murder, one count of conspiracy to commit robbery, and two counts of second-degree robbery ... stemming from PnB Rock's September 2022 slaying.

TMZ broke the story ... PnB was gunned down inside a Roscoe's Chicken and Waffles restaurant in Los Angeles as he sat and ate with his girlfriend.

Police alleged Trone sent his teenage son inside the restaurant to rob and kill PnB Rock. Prosecutors claimed Trone was the mastermind behind the deadly robbery and also served as the gunman's getaway driver.

Trone's co-defendant, Tremont Jones, was also convicted on two counts of robbery and one count of conspiracy.

Prosecutors claimed Jones tipped Trone off to PnB's presence at the restaurant ... where Rock and his girl sat down -- Rock wearing $500,000 worth of bling ... which was taken off his dead body after the shooting.

The alleged gunman, meanwhile, was reportedly not deemed competent to stand trial.