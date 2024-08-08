Marc Anthony's Dominican Republic House Catches Fire, Caught on Video

Marc Anthony's house in the Dominican Republic went up in flames Thursday ... burning up part of the building -- and a local TV crew caught it all on camera.

The singer-songwriter's villa burst into flames ... and check out the clip, because this wasn't a small contained flame ... the whole roof of the house -- dubbed "El Oasis" -- is completely gone. Support beams underneath are covered in fire.

Firefighting personnel were on the scene to put the flames out ... with thick black smoke pluming off the building -- visible from far away.

We spoke with Marc's rep ... who tells us the fire started on one side of the property in an area where bungalows are located. The main house suffered no damage, and the fire department quickly got the blaze under control.

We're told Marc, his wife Nadia Ferreira and his six children weren't at the home in the D.R. ... and all personnel on site are safe after the scary ordeal.

MA and his then-wife, Shannon De Lima, purchased the house back in 2014 ... but, they split up in 2017. He married Nadia last year.

"El Oasis" is a 10,000-square-foot compound capable of sleeping 24, according to Architectural Digest, featuring two swimming pools, cabanas, multiple pavilions and more.