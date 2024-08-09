CrossFit Games Resume Day After Lazar Dukic Drowning

CrossFit has made a decision on the status of its 2024 Games after Lazar Dukic tragically drowned during the run-swim event on Thursday ... announcing the remainder of the competition will continue as scheduled in honor of the Serbian athlete.

The fitness organization shared the news on social media ... claiming it felt it's the best way for the community to grieve after "the saddest day in CrossFit history."

"The first instinct is to shut down. To isolate. To mourn," the organization said.

"But the only cure for grief is to grieve. And the best way to grieve is together. In our community, coming together to do hard things is how we pay tribute. In this spirit, we have decided to move forward with the 2024 CrossFit Games."

While CrossFit stated the weekend will go forward in Dukic's honor, the move is being met with a ton of backlash ... as many believe the organization did not have proper safety procedures in place when the 28-year-old drowned in the Marine Creek Lake.

As we previously reported, spectators witnessed Dukic struggling near the finish line ... and despite calls to lifeguards on duty and a bystander appearing to jump in the water to assist, the standout athlete remained underwater for nearly an hour before emergency responders retrieved his body.

